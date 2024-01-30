Notre Dame football players check in at the Senior Bowl

The final game of many collegiate stars careers will be in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl and Notre Dame will say farewell to many of its stars.

On Monday, all the players participating in the game were measured, which is always interesting to see as many schools fib about how tall or how much a prospect weighs.

The soon-to-be former Irish players will have one more stage to impress the NFL brass during the week, leading up to the game that will be played on Saturday afternoon. Check out below what each Notre Dame star’s official measurements were along with a few pictures of them arriving to the Senior Bowl.

Cornerback Cam Hart

Measurable’s

Hart has great size along with a big wing span. He should impress during the week.

Quarterback Sam Hartman

Measurable’s

Hartman is as big as we thought he was, and enters the week with plenty to prove to NFL scouts.

Linebacker Marist Liufau

Measurable’s

One of the more interesting decision, Liufau can squash that with a big week in Mobile.

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Measurable’s

The heart and soul of the Irish defense over the past few years, Bertrand has solid size for a middle linebacker.

Hartman warming up

Senior Bowl QBs getting loose. Throwing it around tomorrow! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/H20108GP2O — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 29, 2024

Breakdown

With some very impressive quarterbacks in attendance, Hartman has the chance to show many that he’s one of the top prospects at the position.

