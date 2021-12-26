Notre Dame football photo from 1897 found

With many people back to celebrating Christmas with their families this year, the possibilities were endless. One common activity is to dig into family history and maybe discover something you hadn’t seen or known before. Maybe you rediscover something you hadn’t seen in a long time or are reminded of something you had forgotten about. Check out what happened with Kevin Clark, a senior writer and podcaster for The Ringer:

Over Christmas we found this photo of my great grandfather playing for Notre Dame in 1897. It’s the most “college football 1897” photo ever. He’s in the middle row far left and I gotta say, that hoodie is kinda sick? pic.twitter.com/c9k12GoZ4H — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 26, 2021

1897 was the second of Frank Hering’s three years as Notre Dame coach and the first of three years in which Jack Mullen served as captain. Notre Dame went 4-1-1 that season, beginning with a scoreless tie against Rush Medical and a 4-0 win over DePauw. A 62-0 win over the Chicago Dental Infirmary was followed by a 34-5 road loss to Chicago. The season wrapped up with a 60-0 victory over the now-defunct St. Viator and a 34-6 win in the rain against the program now known as Michigan State.