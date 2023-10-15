Notre Dame football passes midterm test vs. USC with flying colors

SOUTH BEND — Playing its fourth straight night game against a ranked opponent, Notre Dame football needed to produce a sparkling effort to right its season as it headed into the much-needed bye week.

With a 48-20 win over 10th-ranked and previously unbeaten USC on Saturday night, the Irish (6-2) did just that.

The last time USC won at Notre Dame Stadium, a 31-17 result in 2011, both programs had second-year coaches in Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly. The starting quarterbacks were Matt Barkley and Tommy Rees.

The past five meetings in South Bend had gone to the Irish by an average margin of 13.4 points. This win was even more one-sided.

OFFENSE: B

The beleaguered Irish offensive line kept Sam Hartman upright and mostly unbothered. Jordan Faison, no longer a walk-on better known for lacrosse, had his second straight multi-reception game. The Irish cashed in all three first-half opportunities after the defense set up short fields with interceptions.

DEFENSE: A-plus

Xavier Watts had two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown, Benjamin Morrison had an interception and the Irish pass rush repeatedly got home this time against Caleb Williams. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s previous worst game for interceptions was in November 2021 at Baylor, a two-pick game while still playing for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. It could have been four picks off Williams (who came in with just 10 interceptions in 31 career games) but Jaylen Sneed batted down a third-quarter floater. Sneed made up for it with a fourth-down sack to seal the outcome with five minutes left.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-minus

Jadarian Price and Devyn Ford breathed life into the Irish kickoff return. Price’s 99-yard return in the fourth quarter was the first “house call” for the Irish on a kickoff since Tyree in 2021 (Wisconsin at Soldier Field). The Irish coverage unit gave up a Zachariah Branch 60-yard punt return to set up an 18-yard USC touchdown drive. Punter Bryce McFerson outkicked his coverage a few times.

COACHING: A

After admittedly fielding an unprepared team at Louisville, Marcus Freeman had the Irish ready to play against their ancient rival. Calling a timeout with 2 ticks left until halftime gave the Trojans a chance to kick a 48-yard field goal. Defensive coordinator Al Golden put together a winning plan against the highest-scoring offense in the nation.

OVERALL: A

Notre Dame didn’t get the rainy night the script seemed to require, but a deluge of takeaways for the Irish defense more than compensated.

