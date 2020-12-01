Notre Dame Football: Owusu-Koramoah semi-finalist for linebacker of the year

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award which goes each season to the best linebacker in college football. Owusu-Koramoah has totaled 44 tackles this season, which ranks second on Notre Dame’s defense. FightingIrishWire will keep you updated as we get more information about the Butkus Award

Latest Stories