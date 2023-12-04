Notre Dame football: Oregon State down two quarterbacks for Sun Bowl

Notre Dame finishes the 2023 season as for the second time in program history they’ll head to the Sun Bowl. There they’ll play Oregon State, a team they’ve met twice all-time, losing both games.

This game seems to set up a bit better for Notre Dame, however. At least at the quarterback position.

Beavers starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had already announced that he was entering the transfer portal, making him unavailable for the bowl game. Now Oregon State’s second-string quarterback, Aidan Chiles, is entering the portal as well.

So Oregon State will be playing with their third string quarterback seemingly while Notre Dame may have to take guys off the street to dress at wide receiver.

By all accounts, Sam Hartman is expected to play for the Irish.

Stay tuned and get in on the under early!

