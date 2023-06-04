Notre Dame football: Opposing assistant coach weighs in on 2023 Irish

Notre Dame might not be entering 2023 seen as one of the nation’s very best football teams but they are certainly among the most interesting.

They added one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of college football in Sam Hartman but lost offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and legendary offensive line coach Harry Heistand, and star special teams coordinator Brian Mason this off-season.

2023 will largely be defined for Notre Dame how they handle the big three on their schedule – Ohio State, USC, and Clemson.

So how are Notre Dame opponents viewing the Irish heading into the 2023 campaign? The Athlon Sports college football preview magazine is out and features an at-length quote from an opposing assistant coach in regards to Notre Dame.

Here is what that unnamed coach said about the Irish:

2023 will tell us about Marcus Freeman

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“We’ll have a pretty good idea of what this head coach (Marcus Freeman) is capable of at that university by the end of the year. There’s a lot of big questions. Why was the OC search an internal promotion when it seemed like they were striking out on better names? Was it really a money issue? Honestly, you’d hope that was it and not concerns about internal structure.”

The questions surrounding the offensive coordinator search have been well documented in Notre Dame circles. The best way to quiet that noise would be for new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker to put on a clinic in 2023 with his star quarterback and the rest of the Irish offense. Otherwise those concerns will clearly only grow going forward.

Expectations for Sam Hartman

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“(Sam) Hartman is a great QB, and he’s capable of the job, but he’ll be under an extreme amount of pressure to produce and carry those guys right away. ND won’t run those Wake (Forest) RPOs, though, and they don’t have proven targets for him, either. You’re asking a lot of this kid…”

Hartman comes with a resume much greater than any Notre Dame fans have seen with a quarterback since Brady Quinn entered the 2006 season. Although the Irish didn’t meet the hype that fall, Quinn did end up a Heisman Trophy finalist. Let’s hope the Hartman adjustments worked themselves out early in the spring and don’t show their heads come September.

Evaluating the Defense

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“They have some really nice pieces on defense that could make a big jump this season”

We all know about Benjamin Morrison (above) but so much of the rest of the defense is a question to me. I hope this opposing coach is right because I have a big fear that Notre Dame is going to have to learn how to win shootouts more regularly than they’re accustomed to in 2023.

Eliminating Marshall and Stanford hiccups

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd players and fans celebrate in the closing seconds of the four quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Anonymous opposing assistant coach to Athlon:

“The difference between 8-4 and 10-2 last year was two bad losses (Marshall and Stanford), which you want to chalk up to first-year problems. I think everyone at the school is invested in Marcus (Freeman), so long as that’s behind him.”

I haven’t figured out what I think this Notre Dame team will ultimately do in 2023 quite yet but one thing I know won’t be acceptable. Going 9-3 won’t be a thrill but will at least be “OK” if those losses come against the big-three. If there are three or more losses and they come against someone other than Ohio State, USC, and Clemson? Then it’s a trend that Notre Dame fans aren’t going to be comfortable thinking about.

