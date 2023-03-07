Notre Dame football officially names Joe Rudolph offensive line coach

Notre Dame made it official on Tuesday morning when they officially announced Joe Rudolph as their new offensive line coach. Rudolph takes over for Harry Hiestand who retired in early February after returning to coach Notre Dame’s offensive line last year.

Notre Dame put out the official press release on the hiring of Rudolph Tuesday. You can read it in full below.

SOUTH BEND, IN – Joe Rudolph, most recently the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Virginia Tech, has been named the Joe Moore Offensive Line Coach at the University of Notre Dame. The 18-year coaching veteran and Pennsylvania native developed some of the most dominant offensive lines in college football during his time at Wisconsin from 2015-21 and boasts eight years of offensive coordinator experience. The hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.

Freeman Comments on Rudolph

“We are excited to add offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to our staff,” said Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman. “He has a proven track record of developing elite college football players, many of whom have gone on to also experience great success in the NFL. We look forward to Joe having a similar impact in our program.”

Recapping his time at Pitt and Wisconsin

Rudolph’s run at Wisconsin (2015-21) as the offensive line coach saw the Badgers compile 18,399 rushing yards, a total that was seventh among Power 5 Conference teams during that time frame. Wisconsin rushed for 195 touchdowns during those seven seasons and averaged 211.7 rushing yards per game.

A proven developer of talent who excels both in college and at the NFL level, Rudolph’s offensive line pupils at Wisconsin earned the Rimington Award (Tyler Biadasz), nine All-American selections, five first-team All-America honors and nine first-team All-Big Ten accolades. The 2018 season, in particular, saw Wisconsin earn four of the five first-team all-conference selections.

That 2018 campaign witnessed Wisconsin rush for 3,554 yards (6.2 per carry) and average 273.4 rushing yards per game. It was the first of two back-to-back unanimous All-America campaigns for running back Jonathan Taylor who became the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons and the only player to run for at least 1,900 yards in three straight seasons.

Rudolph’s remarkable run at Wisconsin, which included three trips to the Big Ten Championship game and three January 1 bowl appearances, was preceded by three successful seasons as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Pittsburgh (2012-14). Rudolph developed the Panther attack to 31.8 points-per-game and 435.4 yards-per-game averages in 2014 powered by ACC Player of the Year running back James Conner.

Notable former players of Rudolph

Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin – 2021 Second-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 NFL Draft Second-Round Selection (L.A. Rams).

Jack Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin – 2021 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Dallas).

Cole Van Lanen, G, Wisconsin – 2020 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2021 NFL Draft Sixth-Round Selection (Green Bay).

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – 2018, 2019 Doak Walker Awardwinner, 2018-19 Unanimous All-American, 2020 NFL Draft Second-Round Selection (Indianapolis), 2021 First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin – 2019 Rimington Awardwinner, 2019 Unanimous All-American, 2020 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Dallas), 2022 Pro Bowl selection

Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin – 2018 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, 2018 All-American, 2019 NFL Draft Third-Round Selection (Miami)

David Edwards, G, Wisconsin – 2017 All-American, 2019 NFL Draft Fifth-Round Selection (L.A. Rams)

Brian O’Neill, T, Pittsburgh – 2017 First-Team All-ACC, 2018 NFL Draft Second-Round Selection (Minnesota), 2021 Pro Bowl selection

Troy Fumagali, TE, Pittsburgh – 2017 All-American, 2017 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2018 NFL Draft Fifth-Round Selection (Denver)

Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin – 2016 All-American, 2017 NFL Draft First-Round Selection (32nd overall) (New Orleans), 2019 Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro selection (2018, 2020).

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh – 2014 All-American, 2014 ACC Player of the Year, 2017 NFL Draft Third-Round Selection (Pittsburgh), two-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, 2021).

Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh – 2016 All-American, 2017 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Arizona)

Adam Bisnowaty, T, Pittsburgh – 2016 All-ACC, 2017 NFL Draft Sixth-Round Selection (N.Y. Giants)

Tyler Boyd, WR, PIttsburgh – 2014, 2014 First-Team All-ACC, 2016 NFL Draft Second-Round Selection (Cincinnati)

Derek Watt, FB, Wisconsin – Lead blocker for Melvin Gordon at Wisconsin, 2016 NFL Draft Sixth-Round Selection (San Diego)

T.J. Clemmings, T, Pittsburgh – 2014 First-Team All-ACC, 2015 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Minnesota)

Tom Savage, QB, Pittsburgh – threw for 2,958 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2013 in one season at Pittsburgh, 2014 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Houston)

Devin Street, WR, Pittsburgh – Second-team All-Big East (2012), third-team All-ACC (2013), 2014 NFL Draft Fifth-Round Selection (Dallas)

Lance Kendricks, TE, Wisconsin – 2010 Consensus All-American, 2010 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2011 NFL Draft Second-Round Selection (St. Louis)

Garrett Graham, TE, Wisconsin – 2009 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2010 NFL Draft Fourth-Round Selection (Houston)

Travis Beckum, TE, Wisconsin – 2007 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2009 NFL Draft Third-Round Selection (N.Y. Giants).

Early Coaching Career Info

Rudolph’s initial coaching stint at Wisconsin occurred from 2008-11 when he developed one of the top tight end groups in the nation. The Badgers scored over 40 points per game in 2010-11, won back-to-back Big Ten Championships and produced four NFL tight ends.

Rudolph served as tight ends coach at Nebraska in 2007, while also assisting on all special team units and overseeing the punt team. Before his single season at Nebraska, Rudolph served as strength coordinator (2006) and offensive graduate assistant coach (2004-05) at Ohio State.

The Rudolph File

Name: Joe Rudolph

Hometown: Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

High School: Belle Vernon

Education: Wisconsin (1995); Carnegie-Mellon (2004)

Wife: Dawn

Children: Alex, Andrew, Austin

Playing and Coaching Careers

PLAYING CAREER

1991-94 Wisconsin (Offensive Line)

1995 Philadelphia Eagles (Offensive Line)

1997 San Francisco 49ers (Offensive Line)

COACHING CAREER

2022 Virginia Tech Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

2021 Wisconsin Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

2015-20 Wisconsin Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

2012-14 Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

2008-11 Wisconsin Tight Ends

2007 Nebraska Tight Ends

2006 Ohio State Strength Coordinator

2004-05 Ohio State Graduate Assistant

Bowl games coached in

2004 Ohio State (Alamo Bowl)

2006 Ohio State (Fiesta Bowl)

2007 Ohio State (BCS National Championship)

2008 Wisconsin (Champs Sports Bowl)

2009 Wisconsin (Champs Sports Bowl)

2011 Wisconsin (Rose Bowl)

2012 Wisconsin (Rose Bowl)

2012 Pittsburgh (BBVA Compass Bowl)

2013 Pittsburgh (Little Caesars Pizza Bowl)

2015 Pittsburgh (Armed Forces Bowl)

2015 Wisconsin (Holiday Bowl)

2017 Wisconsin (Cotton Bowl)

2018 Wisconsin (Orange Bowl)

2018 Wisconsin (Pinstripe Bowl)

2020 Wisconsin (Rose Bowl)

2020 Wisconsin (Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

2021 Wisconsin (Las Vegas Bowl)

