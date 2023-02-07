Notre Dame football offers two more prospects Tuesday morning

The Notre Dame coaching staff has been a bit quiet recently sending out offers, but on Tuesday morning they put an end to that. They sent out two different offers to eastern prospect.

Both of the offers went out to players who aren’t currently being viewed at as national prospects, but each of their recruitments have started to heat up in 2023.

Marcus Freeman has done a wonderful job with the 2024 class and it looks like he is working on these two players before they officially blow up. Find out below who the Irish offered along with a quick breakdown and what their current commitment status is.

2024 Virginia Linebacker Bodie Kahoun

Commitment status

Currently committed to Ohio State lacrosse.

Breakdown

Why the offer matters

At the current moment, Kahoun has not been getting much interest from Power-5 programs, but over the last week he has gotten an offer from Tennessee along with the Irish. Though he is currently committed to the Buckeyes to play lax and is an Indiana native, Kahoun has to be thinking about potentially changing his mind as his football recruitment is heating up.

2024 Pennsylvania athlete Mylachi Williams

Commitment status

Williams is currently uncommitted with offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and others.

Breakdown

Why the offer matters

Another quickly rising prospect, Williams can do a bit of everything defensively. He can play with his hand in the dirt or stand up as a linebacker and drop into coverage. Williams is an intriguing athlete that could outgrow linebacker and end up as a defensive end.

