Notre Dame football offers Texas jumbo athlete

Not every prospect who received a Notre Dame football offer on “Pot of Gold Day” shared on social media that they got one.

One of those prospects was 2026 Texas athlete Calvin Carter, who shared on Thursday that he did get an Irish offer. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 225-pound prospect can play all over the field, linebacker, tight end, defensive end or wide receiver.

Carter is an intriguing prospect, one that many schools will get on campus after he signs and figure out a position then. He’s currently unranked by any of the major recruiting services, but his early offer list shows that he will be soon.

#AGTG I’m late posting but I am happy to announce that on #PotOfGoldDay I earned an offer from the University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish 🍀 pic.twitter.com/tXpFsiZ0p3 — Calvin Carter (@Calvin_Carter1) March 21, 2024

