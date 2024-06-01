Notre Dame football offers in-state 2025 4-star wide receiver

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame football already has commitments from three wide receivers.

They’re still in the running for Derek Meadows, but in case he opts to go elsewhere, the Irish are making sure they aren’t hung out to dry. An offer went out to in-state receiver JonAnthony Hall on Thursday, as the 6-foot, 1-inch and 170-pounder is set to begin some of his official visits.

A trip to South Bend will happen in less than two weeks on June 11th for the nations No. 306 overall prospect and 39th receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Hall also has visits set up to Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue and Stanford.

After a great talk with @Im_MikeB I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!! pic.twitter.com/fAm0vPFtK1 — JonAnthony Hall C/O 2025 (@JonAnthony_Hall) June 1, 2024

It will be interesting how all of this plays out, but the Irish are in a good position to land another great wide receiver prospect.

