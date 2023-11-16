Notre Dame football offers mammoth 2025 offensive tackle

Notre Dame football has traditionally done very well with finding quality high school offensive linemen.

They even find them when they’re not playing the position, see joe alt, but their most recent offer is already playing the position at a high level. Missouri’s Jack Lange received the good news on Wednesday evening that the Irish have a scholarship for him.

Lange is huge, standing 6-foot, 8-inches and weighing 275-pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 26 tackle and 314th overall prospect in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His recruiting has really picked up this month, grabbing offers from Michigan, Washington, Tennessee and now Notre Dame.

The Irish currently have 8 commits in the ‘25 class, but none of them are currently offensive linemen.

