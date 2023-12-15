Advertisement

Notre Dame football offers Florida 2026 wide receiver

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Even though the 2026 class is a few years away from signing, Notre Dame football is already making its presence known with a Florida wide receiver.

Naeem Burroughs just completed his sophomore season, one that saw him catch 47 balls for 1,019 yards with 15 touchdowns. He’s also a big time returner, accounting for 435 yards on special teams.

That kind of statistical dominance helped the Irish make a decision to offer Burroughs, which they did on Thursday. At 6-foot and 165-pounds, the Floridian will most likely be a slot receiver at the next level, but there is plenty of time for him to grow into an outside player as well.

At the current moment, Burroughs is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and 44th overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

