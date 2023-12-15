Notre Dame football offers Florida 2026 wide receiver

Even though the 2026 class is a few years away from signing, Notre Dame football is already making its presence known with a Florida wide receiver.

Naeem Burroughs just completed his sophomore season, one that saw him catch 47 balls for 1,019 yards with 15 touchdowns. He’s also a big time returner, accounting for 435 yards on special teams.

That kind of statistical dominance helped the Irish make a decision to offer Burroughs, which they did on Thursday. At 6-foot and 165-pounds, the Floridian will most likely be a slot receiver at the next level, but there is plenty of time for him to grow into an outside player as well.

AGTG ✞ Blessed to earn a offer from The University Of Notre Dame #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/m1vdZUSAwM — Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs 2026 WR/ATH (@ThaDr3am__) December 14, 2023

At the current moment, Burroughs is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and 44th overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire