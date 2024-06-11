Notre Dame football offers its first 2028 prospect

It’s never too early in recruiting, and Notre Dame football just proved that point on Monday evening.

The Irish offered class of 2028 California star athlete Marcus Fakatou a scholarship. You may be wondering how player so young is gaining Notre Dame’s interest, but the answer if fairly simple, you can’t teach size.

Already standing 6-foot, 7-inches and weighing 255-pounds, Fakatou has an extremely projectable frame for someone his age. The Irish offer now makes it 8 total offers that he has collected, making him a unique prospect.

Obviously its very early in his recruitment, but Notre Dame’s coaching staff wanted Fakatou to know that he is on its radar and will be recruiting him over the next few years.

Fakatou earned his offer during the Irish’s evaluation camp on Monday. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment plays out, but Notre Dame is now involved.

