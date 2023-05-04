Notre Dame football offers Class of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian
Nashville Christian School quarterback Jared Curtis picked up two big offers recently, including one from Notre Dame on Thursday, according to his Twitter account.
Curtis is a dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2026 and has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Marshall and Eastern Kentucky.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Eagles star received an offer from Florida State on Wednesday morning that came on the heels of an offer from Miami last week.
Curtis completed nearly 60% of his passes last season for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 481 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles finished 10-3 and lost to Friendship Christian in the TSSAA Division II-A BlueCross Bowl Football championship game, 34-27.
Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!! #AGTG #Elite3🔺@RileyElite3 @_Elite3 @clintbrew247 @ChadSimmons_ @SeanW_Rivals @qbcoachrr17 @QBC_Nashville @_NCSathletics @GinoGuidugli @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/5wmYpv3lV8
— Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) May 4, 2023
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame football offers Jared Curtis, 2026 Nashville Christian QB