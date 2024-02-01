Notre Dame football offers 2027 Ohio athlete

The saying that there is no sleeping in recruiting is true, and Notre Dame football is on top of it.

An extremely early offer was sent out on Thursday morning, as 2027 Ohio athlete Jamier Brown was extended a scholarship by the Irish coaching staff. The 5-foot, 11-inch and 160-pound prospect just completed his freshman season of football, but Notre Dame didn’t need to see any more.

Brown has yet to be ranked, as is the case with many prospects in his class, but now that the Irish have entered the picture, following other offers including Penn State, he will be when his class is updated.

Notre Dame currently does not have anyone committed in the 2027, which is the case for every school.

