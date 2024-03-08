Notre Dame football offers 2026 Florida cornerback

Notre Dame football has gotten off to a fantastic start to its 2025 recruiting class, so they can look ahead to the 2026 cycle a bit earlier.

One of the prospects that the Irish staff liked was Florida cornerback Dominick Kelly, who was offered on Thursday. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 175-pound member of the secondary isn’t currently ranked, but will be soon,

Kelly’s offer list includes Georgia, Penn State, USC, Florida and others, so just reading into who has interest, he will get ranked shorty and be fairly high.

Notre Dame currently does not have any commitment for the 2026 class, but they are doing a great job of identifying talent and getting offers out to them.

