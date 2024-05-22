Notre Dame football offers 2026 Virginia athlete

As one of the few schools across the country that have national recruiting pull, Notre Dame football isn’t afraid to offer any prospect in any region.

The point was made once again on Wednesday morning, as the Irish offered 2026 Virginia athlete Conner Salmin. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 190-pound prospect isn’t currently ranked by any major service, but his offer list shows that he will be once the rankings are update.

Notre Dame joined Georgia, Penn State, North Carolina and others in offering Salmin, who could play either cornerback or wide receiver at the next level. Reading between the lines of the offer, since wide receivers coach Mike Brown was tagged, he is most likely being recruited as a receiver.

The Irish have just one current commit for the class, Dylan Faison, brother of Jordan, who is playing for a Lacrosse championship this weekend.

