Notre Dame football offers 2026 California running back

The offers are still flowing from Notre Dame football, after getting the ball rolling this past weekend during the “Pot of Gold Day.”

California running back Deshonne Redeaux had to wait a few extra days, but received an Irish offer. The 5-foot, 10-inch and 180-pound ball carrier is ranked as one of the top players in the country at No. 49 overall and the 5th running back according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Redeaux’s early offer list is extremely impressive, as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and others have already offered prior to Notre Dame joining the picture. The Irish have a long history of recruiting the state of California, so they are now in the fight for the backs commitment.

