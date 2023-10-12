Notre Dame football offers 2026 Florida quarterback

If there has one significant recruiting difference for Notre Dame football in the Marcus Freeman era, it’s at quarterback.

The Irish are starting to build a room that looks like one of the best in the country, and it all starts with recruiting. During Freeman’s first “cycle” they signed Steve Angeli, who is currently that backup to Sam Hartman. Last year it was Kenny Minchey, a player who has already seen time on the field very early into his career.

The 2024 class has CJ Carr committed while the 2025 class has Deuce Knight. The focus is now on 2025 and the Irish offered Florida’s Will Griffin on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 215-pound quarterback is ranked as the No. 5 player at his position and 62nd nationally by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The competition for Griffin’s signature will be fierce, but Notre Dame has now entered the picture.

