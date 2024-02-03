Notre Dame football offers 2025 Maryland wide receiver

Notre Dame football is starting to zero in on recruits they want to add to its top ranked 2025 recruiting class.

One of those prospects is Maryland wide receiver Vernon Allen, who was offered an Irish scholarship on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 185-pound player is ranked as the country’s No. 87 receiver and 610th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Allen’s ranking is a bit low, but his offer list shows that he probably should be ranked higher as the Irish joined Michigan, Penn State, Florida and others in the pursuit to sign him. Clearly he has great size for the position.

Notre Dame has 14 total commitments in its 2025 class, but no wide receivers at the moment.

