Notre Dame football offers 2025 Virginia athlete

As Notre Dame is still getting ready to start their spring practice, evaluations of prospects are still happening and offers are being sent out.

The Irish coaching staff has made their decision on 2025 Virginia athlete Gideon Davidson, and it resulted in a scholarship offer. The three-sport athlete tweeted out Friday afternoon that after a conversation with head coach Marcus Freeman, an offer was made.

Although Gideon is considered an athlete, most likely he will end up as a running back. His frame at 6-foot, 193 pounds and tagging of running back coach Deland McCullough most likely confirm that offense is in the future for him.

Gideon is rated as a 4-star, top 8 running back in the country and 64th overall player nationally according to the 247Sports composite in the 2025 class.

