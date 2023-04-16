Notre Dame football offers 2025 Florida linebacker while on a visit

Notre Dame has been a bit quiet on the recruiting front, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working on adding to future classes.

This weekend the Irish had a scrimmage before the Blue and Gold game next Saturday and hosted a few prospects. One of those was Florida linebacker Gavin Nix, the 6-foot and 226 pounder was offered a scholarship while he was on campus.

Nix is rated as the 7th linebacker and 63rd overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has an impressive offer list already and now Notre Dame is in the mix after making multiple visits to campuses this spring.

The Irish would love for Nix to make a return trip in the fall which would put them in a much better position in his recruitment.

