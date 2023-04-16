Notre Dame football offers 2025 Florida linebacker while on a visit
Notre Dame has been a bit quiet on the recruiting front, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working on adding to future classes.
This weekend the Irish had a scrimmage before the Blue and Gold game next Saturday and hosted a few prospects. One of those was Florida linebacker Gavin Nix, the 6-foot and 226 pounder was offered a scholarship while he was on campus.
Nix is rated as the 7th linebacker and 63rd overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has an impressive offer list already and now Notre Dame is in the mix after making multiple visits to campuses this spring.
The Irish would love for Nix to make a return trip in the fall which would put them in a much better position in his recruitment.
I’m extremely blessed and honored to announce that I’ve received an offer from the prestigious University of Notre Dame!!! #goirish☘️ @Marcus_Freeman1 @CoachAlGolden @Bullough40 @coachdrebrown @ChadSimmons_ @RyanWrightRNG @SWiltfong247 @CraigHaubert @dzoloty pic.twitter.com/ZkxJi9jT7Q
— Gavin Nix (@g6nix) April 15, 2023
More!
Notre Dame transfer wide receiver has retired from football
Notre Dame's top rated receiving recruits since 2000
Top 2025 running back includes Notre Dame in trimmed down list
Every Notre Dame player ever drafted by the Baltimore Ravens
All of Notre Dame's first round NFL draft picks since 1975
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen