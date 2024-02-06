Notre Dame football offers 2025 Oklahoma athlete

Notre Dame football has done a great job assembling early talent in its 2025 recruiting class and they are constantly looking for more high level prospects to join.

One of those prospects is Oklahoma athlete Trystan Haynes, who was offered an Irish scholarship on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 175-pound prospect could play either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level.

Haynes is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback and 135th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His offer list is extremely impressive as Notre Dame joined the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and others in their pursuit of the impressive athlete.

