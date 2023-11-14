Notre Dame football’s offensive line is named as a Joe Moore semi-finalist

Although Notre Dame football hasn’t had the season many of us expected, there is one unit that has done enough to impress nationally, the Irish offense line.

The group has been named as a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given out annually to the top offensive line in the country. Led by All-American candidate Joe Alt and his tackle partner Blake Fisher, the Notre Dame offensive line has performed at an extremely high level this season.

They have opened holes for running back Audric Estime and company to rush for 1,660 yards and 20 total touchdowns. They unit also needs to get some recognition for giving quarterback Sam Hartman enough time to throw for 2,272 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year.

What the committee is saying about the Irish: “They are more than their talented LT. Scrappy unit that had some growing pains at times, but as the season wore on, even with some moving pieces, they were asked to carry the load for the offense and they did.” https://t.co/NV56uPTOk7 — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 14, 2023

Unfortunately for the Irish, they will be without one of their starters for the remainder of the year, Rocco Spindler, who is out with an injury.

