Notre Dame football’s offense has been historically great this season

Although it may have seemed like Notre Dame football’s offense has struggled this year, that is not exactly the case.

Yes, there was a 14 and 23 point outputs this season, but as The Athletic’s Pete Sampson points out, this Irish offense has been the best over the last 55 years. You read that right, since 1968, no other Notre Dame team has averaged more points than this year’s version at 37.5 per game.

Sampson expands on the stats, noting that the Irish are also gaining 6.83 yards-per-play, which is just behind the best number of all-time for Notre Dame. The Irish offense ranks No. 10 in the nation in that stat as well.

Notre Dame is now averaging 37.5 points per game, the program's highest figure since 1968. The offense is also averaging 6.83 yards per play, which is second all-time at Notre Dame and 10th nationally this season. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 19, 2023

The defense has played a part in the offense success, but that still shouldn’t distract you from the solid play from the Notre Dame offense in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire