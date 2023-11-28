Notre Dame football nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina enters portal as grad transfer

SOUTH BEND — Lost in the shuffle of a deep defensive line rotation at Notre Dame football, Aidan Keanaaina should finally draw some attention now that the 6-foot-3, 309-pound nose tackle has entered the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of remaining eligibility.

Keanaaina made the announcement Tuesday on his social media account.

Considered among the strongest interior linemen for the Irish, Keanaaina saw the field for just 90 snaps over the past four seasons. Just 40 of those came in a span of six games this fall as the former four-star signee from suburban Denver backed up Howard Cross III, Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye and split fourth-team reps with Donovan Hinish.

Love thee ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CHIR1KyTFi — AIDAN IKAIKA KEANAAINA (@AidanAkfootball) November 28, 2023

Cross, who has the option of returning in 2024 on a COVID bonus year, ranks fourth among all interior defenders with an 88.3 Pro Football Focus overall grade. Rubio (79.7) and Hinish (76.8) also rank in the top 62, while Keanaaina (72.3) was tied for 137th in less than a third of the snaps afforded Onye (63.2/394th).

Set to graduate in December with a business degree, Keanaaina intends to pursue a master’s degree in health administration, which Notre Dame does not offer.

He missed all but one game in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL on the first day of spring practice. Those eight snaps on a snowy Senior Day against Boston College cost Keanaaina a chance to petition for a medical redshirt.

“Aidan just can’t be moved,” Cross said at midseason. “He’s actually pretty good on pass rush, too.”

On Monday, three Notre Dame regulars announced they were leaving as graduate transfers: receiver/returner Chris Tyree, two-year starting center Zeke Correll and reserve defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

