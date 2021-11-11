Notre Dame football news: Kyle Hamilton out vs. Virginia

No. 9 (CFP rankings) Notre Dame’s task against Virginia’s powerful offense Saturday night has become that much more difficult.

At least officially.

Brian Kelly announced on Thursday that All American safety Kyle Hamilton is not yet ready to return to the field for the Irish after injuring his knee on October 17 versus USC.

Kelly stated:

“Kyle Hamilton is not ready to play. Kyle is not cleared medically to play. Once he’s cleared medically to play, he has every intention of playing. He just hasn’t been cleared yet.” “This isn’t a young man that doesn’t want to play.”

Virginia is 6-3 on the season and has their own questions as to whether or not starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong will be able to play after suffering a rib injury two weeks ago at BYU.

Virginia ranks 11th in all of the FBS as they’re averaging 38.9 points per game. Among Power Five programs that’s tied with North Carolina for the sixth-most.

The Cavaliers are also averaging 401 yards of passing offense per game, trailing only Western Kentucky nationally.

Next – Links to more Notre Dame-Virginia content…

Notre Dame-Virginia content from Fighting Irish Wire:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s road map to a College Football Playoff appearance

Latest national bowl projections for Notre Dame in 2021

Notre Dame-Virginia: Photos from only previous, crazy Irish trip to UVA

Notre Dame-Virginia: What the experts are predicting

Notre Dame-Virginia: Betting line released

Notre Dame-Virginia: Comparing both’s leading rushers

Notre Dame-Virginia: Seven prop bets for Saturday night showdown