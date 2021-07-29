Notre Dame football news: Bramblett named to Ray Guy Watch List

The following release is courtesy of Notre Dame athletics:

NOTRE DAME, Ind — Notre Dame junior punter Jay Bramblett has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List for the second consecutive year. The award honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

In 2020, Bramblett bombed 43 punts for 1,839 yards (42.8 average), with a 59-yard long in the 2020 ACC Championship game. He forced 15 fair catches, dropped 12 punts inside the 20-yard line and posted 10 punts of 50 yards or more.

In the season-opener vs. Duke, Bramblett had a career day, sending six punts, including punts of 53, 52 and 45 yards. His play of the day came in the second quarter on a fake punt play, when he rushed for 14 yards, cutting to get the Irish the first down and keeping Notre Dame’s drive alive, which eventually resulted in a touchdown.

Bramblett also served as the holder for Notre Dame’s extra points and field goals, assisting kicker Jonathan Doerer to a 2020 season in which he scored 93 total points, making 48-of-48 extra points and adding 15 field goals.

