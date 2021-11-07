Notre Dame football news: Avery Davis injury update

Notre Dame senior wide receiver and captain Avery Davis left the game in the fourth quarter Saturday after suffering a knee injury. NBC Sports reported that Davis was out for the remainder of the contest and that he had a bag of ice on his knee on the sideline.

It seemed that the worst was feared in terms of the knee and despite there being no official news after Notre Dame’s victory, Brian Kelly didn’t exactly sound optimistic when discussing it, either.

“It’s a knee injury. Our doctors aren’t certain until we get an MRI. So, we’ll get an MRI and then we’ll know for sure.” -Brian Kelly on Avery Davis injury (11-6-2021)

Kelly didn’t confirm anything other than it being a knee but him being willing to put MRI out there likely doesn’t spell good news for Davis or Notre Dame. If Davis is to miss the remainder of the year Notre Dame will have just five healthy scholarship wide receivers on the roster, three of which are freshman.

