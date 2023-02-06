Notre Dame football names their three Warriors of the Week

While the Notre Dame coaching staff can’t officially work with the team at the current moment, that doesn’t mean that strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis can’t.

The team is Balis’ until spring football begins and each week they have been giving out the Warriors of the Week belts. One is given out for skill, big skill and power categories.

These awards are given out to players who are excelling in the weight room or conditioning during off-season training and it’s a good indicator of who might play a big role in the upcoming season. Find out below who won each award this week for the Irish.

Power - defensive lineman NaNa Osafo-Mensah

Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) forces Stanford running back Casey Filkins (2) to fumble during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Breakdown

The rising senior has played sparingly his first three years in South Bend and will have an opportunity to be a much bigger contributor this fall.

Big skill - running back Chris Tyree

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Breakdown

Tyree is also heading into his senior year and has been a solid as long as he has been healthy enough get on the field. I expect a big season from him even though he has to split carries and the unknown of a new offensive coordinator.

Skill - Wide receiver Matt Salerno

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Breakdown

More of a special teams player, Salerno has helped a bit on offense. He has shown solid hands as a returner and his role going forward is a but of a mystery.

The three with their belts

Breakdown

It’s not just the performance we see on Saturday’s, it’s about the work put in to get to those game days. Great to see these three making waves during their preparation for spring practice.

Story continues

[listicle id=68741]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire