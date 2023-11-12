Notre Dame football moves up in US LBM Coaches Poll following bye week

This isn’t the first time this season that Notre Dame football has been on a bye and moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

While the Irish watched other teams play this past week, and they were the benefactors of weekly college football chaos.

The top 10 didn’t see much movement, but there was plenty beyond that. Every team from No. 9 all the way down to No. 20 moved, some up, and some down. James Madison was the only team in that range to stay the same, while teams behind them were also on the move.

Find out below where Notre Dame is ranked in the Coaches Poll along with the rest of the top 25 teams.

Georgia (10-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Penn State, 24-15

Points: 1479 (3)

Last weeks ranking: 2

Ohio State (10-0)

Florida State (10-0)

Washington (10-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Utah, 35-28

Points: 1358

Last weeks ranking: 5

This weeks result: Defeated USC 36-27

Points: 1256

Last weeks ranking: 6

This weeks result: Defeated Kentucky, 49-21

Points: 1197

Last weeks ranking: 8

This weeks result: Defeated Virginia, 31-24

Points: 1042

Last weeks ranking: 11

Oregon State (8-2)

This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 62-17

Points: 945

Last weeks ranking: 13

Penn State (8-2)

This weeks result: Lost to Michigan, 24-15

Points: 890

Last weeks ranking: 9

Ole Miss (8-2)

This weeks result: Defeated Florida, 52-35

Points: 667

Last weeks ranking: 19

Utah (7-3)

This weeks result: Lost to Washington, 35-28

Points: 531

Last weeks ranking: 14

This weeks result: Defeated Tulsa, 24-22

Points: 434

Last weeks ranking: 20

Notre Dame (7-3)

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 424

Last weeks ranking: 22

This weeks result:

Points: 387

Last weeks ranking: 23

James Madison (10-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Connecticut, 44-6

Points: 343

Last weeks ranking: 21

This weeks result: Defeated Colorado, 34-31

Points: 295

Last weeks ranking: 24

This weeks result: Defeated Rutgers, 22-0

Points: 252

Last weeks ranking: NR

Kansas State (7-3)

This weeks result: Defeated Baylor, 59-25

Points: 216

Last weeks ranking: NR

Oklahoma State (7-3)

This weeks result:

Points: 145

Last weeks ranking: 17

