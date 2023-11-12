Notre Dame football moves up in US LBM Coaches Poll following bye week
This isn’t the first time this season that Notre Dame football has been on a bye and moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
While the Irish watched other teams play this past week, and they were the benefactors of weekly college football chaos.
The top 10 didn’t see much movement, but there was plenty beyond that. Every team from No. 9 all the way down to No. 20 moved, some up, and some down. James Madison was the only team in that range to stay the same, while teams behind them were also on the move.
Find out below where Notre Dame is ranked in the Coaches Poll along with the rest of the top 25 teams.
Georgia (10-0)
Michigan (10-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Penn State, 24-15
Points: 1479 (3)
Last weeks ranking: 2
Ohio State (10-0)
Florida State (10-0)
Washington (10-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Utah, 35-28
Points: 1358
Last weeks ranking: 5
Oregon (9-1)
This weeks result: Defeated USC 36-27
Points: 1256
Last weeks ranking: 6
Texas (9-1)
Alabama (9-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Kentucky, 49-21
Points: 1197
Last weeks ranking: 8
Louisville (9-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Virginia, 31-24
Points: 1042
Last weeks ranking: 11
Oregon State (8-2)
This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 62-17
Points: 945
Last weeks ranking: 13
Missouri (8-2)
Penn State (8-2)
This weeks result: Lost to Michigan, 24-15
Points: 890
Last weeks ranking: 9
Oklahoma (8-2)
Ole Miss (8-2)
LSU (7-3)
This weeks result: Defeated Florida, 52-35
Points: 667
Last weeks ranking: 19
Utah (7-3)
This weeks result: Lost to Washington, 35-28
Points: 531
Last weeks ranking: 14
Tulane (9-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Tulsa, 24-22
Points: 434
Last weeks ranking: 20
Notre Dame (7-3)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 424
Last weeks ranking: 22
Tennessee (7-3)
North Carolina (8-2)
This weeks result:
Points: 387
Last weeks ranking: 23
James Madison (10-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Connecticut, 44-6
Points: 343
Last weeks ranking: 21
Arizona (7-3)
This weeks result: Defeated Colorado, 34-31
Points: 295
Last weeks ranking: 24
Iowa (8-2)
This weeks result: Defeated Rutgers, 22-0
Points: 252
Last weeks ranking: NR
Kansas State (7-3)
This weeks result: Defeated Baylor, 59-25
Points: 216
Last weeks ranking: NR
Oklahoma State (7-3)
This weeks result:
Points: 145
Last weeks ranking: 17