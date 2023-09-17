Notre Dame football moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3

Notre Dame football has now started the season 4-0 and that good started has impressed enough for them to move up in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Irish took care of Central Michigan fairly easily, defeating the visitors 41-17 behind three touchdowns from quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime rushing for a career high 176-yards and a score.

There weren’t too many upsets to shake up the rankings this weekend unranked Florida defeated previously No. 11 Tennessee, and Missouri knocked off previous No. 15 Kansas State on a last second field goal.

There were plenty of teams struggled to defeat lesser opponents which led to some movement in the rankings. Find out below where the Irish and the rest of the teams ranked in the latest coaches poll.

Georgia

Ranking

This week – 1

Last week – 1

Michigan

Ranking

This week – 2

Last week – 2

Florida State

Ranking

This week – 3

Last week – 3

Ranking

This week – 4

Last week – 4

USC

Ranking

This week – 5

Last week – 5

Ranking

This week – 6

Last week – 6

Ranking

This week – 7

Last week – 7

Ranking

This week – 8

Last week – 8

Ranking

This week – 8

Last week – 11

Utah

Ranking

This week – 10

Last week – 12

11-25

Ranking (last week)

11 – Oregon (13)

12 – Alabama (10)

13 – LSU (14)

14 – Oklahoma (16)

15 – Oregon State (17)

16 – Ole Miss (19)

17 – North Carolina (18)

18 – Duke (20)

19 – Colorado (21)

20 – Tennessee (9)

21 – Miami (23)

22 – Iowa (24)

23 – Clemson (22)

24 – Washington State (NR)

25 – UCLA (25)

