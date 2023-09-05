Notre Dame football moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Notre Dame football over the first two games of their season looks like one of the most complete teams in the nation and it reflected that in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll, but the question is how much?

Their defense has yet to allow a touchdown and when the first team offense has been on the field, they virtually score a touchdown every drive. It’s a great combination to have and it’s impressed the coaches enough to move up the rankings.

Yes, an LSU (you can laugh here) and Clemson loss helps the cause, but the Irish have played better than most teams early this fall. Find out below where Notre Dame landed on the newest coaches poll.

1 - Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 1

2 - Michigan

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 2

3 - Alabama

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban speaks to members of the media Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 3

4 - Ohio State

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams (3) scores his touchdown during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 4

5 - Florida State

6 - USC

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 6

7 - Penn State

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 7

8 - Washington

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 11

9 - Tennessee

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 10

10 - Texas

Overall record: 1-0

Last week’s ranking: 12

11-25 (last weeks ranking in parenthesis)

Sep 2, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores in the second quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The rest

11 – Notre Dame (13)

12 – Utah (14)

13 – Oregon (13)

14 – LSU (5)

15 – KSU (17)

16 – North Carolina (20)

17 – Oklahoma (19)

18 – Oregon State (18)

19 – Wisconsin (21)

20 – Ole Miss (22)

21 – Clemson (9)

22 – Tulane (23)

23 – Texas A&M (25)

24 – Duke (NR)

25 – Colorado (NR)

