Notre Dame football moves up in latest US LBM Coaches Poll
Notre Dame football over the first two games of their season looks like one of the most complete teams in the nation and it reflected that in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll, but the question is how much?
Their defense has yet to allow a touchdown and when the first team offense has been on the field, they virtually score a touchdown every drive. It’s a great combination to have and it’s impressed the coaches enough to move up the rankings.
Yes, an LSU (you can laugh here) and Clemson loss helps the cause, but the Irish have played better than most teams early this fall. Find out below where Notre Dame landed on the newest coaches poll.
1 - Georgia
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 1
2 - Michigan
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 2
3 - Alabama
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 3
4 - Ohio State
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 4
5 - Florida State
6 - USC
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 6
7 - Penn State
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 7
8 - Washington
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 11
9 - Tennessee
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 10
10 - Texas
Overall record: 1-0
Last week’s ranking: 12
11-25 (last weeks ranking in parenthesis)
The rest
11 – Notre Dame (13)
12 – Utah (14)
13 – Oregon (13)
14 – LSU (5)
15 – KSU (17)
16 – North Carolina (20)
17 – Oklahoma (19)
18 – Oregon State (18)
19 – Wisconsin (21)
20 – Ole Miss (22)
21 – Clemson (9)
22 – Tulane (23)
23 – Texas A&M (25)
24 – Duke (NR)
25 – Colorado (NR)
