Notre Dame football: most optimism since when?

There is a different feel around the Notre Dame football program over the last few months, something that is undeniable to those who pay close attention. That’s not to say things were by any means bad or poor before, but its certainly different right now and the buzz is palpable.

As good as things got under Brian Kelly compared to what they were under Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, and Charlie Weis, life as a Notre Dame football fan was pretty stinking good. However, it has a real chance to get even better in the coming years under the Marcus Freeman regime.

I hopped on the Always Irish podcast to discuss the excitement surrounding the program and along with host John Kennedy, what was going to be a half hour or so discussion went on and on because there was just so much to cover and the optimism kept us talking.

Take a watch to the episode through the YouTube video below as everything from the new Notre Dame energy, Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame-LSU Cold War, Tyler Buchner’s expectations, 2022 thoughts and recruiting and Dante Moore were discussed.

