Notre Dame football: Mitchell Evans leaves game in 3rd quarter
Aundefinedfter taking a 17-0 lead to halftime against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Notre Dame started the second half in grand fashion.
Special teams and defensive scores helped the lead quickly swell to 37-0 just minutes into the third frame. However, things weren’t perfect for the half. Late in the frame Sam Hartman found tight end Mitchell Evans for a 13-yard reception. While getting tackled, Evans suffered a knee injury that he had to be helped off the field from.
There was no immediate update given to Evans or the severity of the injury.
Evans is a key cog in Notre Dame’s offense, having hauled in 356 receiving yards entering Saturday’s contest.
Fighting Irish Wire will keep you updated to any developments in regards to Evans.