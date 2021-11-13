Notre Dame football misses out on sibling of current Irish player

The Irish were hoping that it would be a family tie that would lure Sonny Styles to South Bend to join his brother Lorenzo. Unfortunately that was not the case as the 2023 athlete decided to follow in his fathers footsteps and stay in his home state and committed to Ohio State this afternoon.

It is a big blow for the Irish’s 2023 class, as they were looking to poach yet another Ohio player, with defense end Brenan Vernon already in the fold. There is some silver lining to Styles picking the Buckeyes, it’s that with such an early commitment the Irish will be able to find another player who fits what they’re looking for and not have to scramble to do so.

This one definitely hurts, as many thought that the Irish were leading in Sonny’s recruitment.