Notre Dame football: Mickey’s pick-six about much more than just football

Sports have a weird way of bringing people together. They’re not the only thing that does as concerts, movies, and plenty else can, but the way sports tend to do it is truly unique.

One such example came in Saturday’s blowout win of Pittsburgh by Notre Dame.

Fighitng Irish sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey intercepted a Pittsburgh pass attempt and made a house call in the third quarter as Notre Dame separated from the Panthers.

Mickey’s return made it a 31-0 score just minutes into the third quarter but the scoreboard didn’t matter in this case. That sports bond I mentioned above however did, in a big way.

Mickey mentioned after the game that his mind immediately went to one place as he approached the end zone:

“I just was picturing my mom and my dad in the living room yelling. I said, ‘My mom gotta see this.’ I’m happy it happened today.” – Jaden Mickey

Late Saturday, Inside ND Sports revealed the news that Mickey’s mother Nilka entered Hospice care earlier this fall. She was diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer early in 2020 and has decided to stop her chemotherapy treatments.

Notre Dame head coach shared praise of Mickey following the game.

“And so, I’m really pleased with how he performed, how he’s been practicing, how unselfish he is. I love Jaden Mickey, man. He’s a great player, and is doing great things for us.” – Marcus Freeman

Milka shared her excitement shortly after on social media as well:

Bigger than football or the scoreboard, that’s for certain.

