Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman didn’t agree with Sam Hartman’s decision to opt-out

For weeks heading towards the end of the regular season Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman would mention how many games were left and add one for the bowl game. It seemed like he was certainly going to play in the bowl game but as it turns out that was not the case.

And it wasn’t a decision that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman agreed with.

“I’ve told the guys and it applies to Sam (Hartman), I can disagree and think you should play but still support you,” Freeman said during his media availability on Saturday.

When asked what changed with Hartman’s decision, Freeman noted that the quarterback spoke to those closest to him before doing so but for any further information, one would have to ask the veteran quarterback.

In Hartman’s wake is Steve Angeli who will make his first career start in the Sun Bowl and will do so behind a makeshift offensive line, without All-American running back Audric Estime, and without the majority of Notre Dame’s leading receivers this season.

“We have complete confidence that Steve Angeli can lead us where we want to go” Freeman added Saturday.

Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl contest against Oregon State will take place on Friday, Dec. 29 and can be seen on CBS.

