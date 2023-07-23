Notre Dame football: For Marcus Freeman, it's about more than just wins

SOUTH BEND — There’s more there.

More than the crisp custom-fitted dress shirts — sleeves rolled like there’s a serious job waiting — for those noon meetings with the media on Mondays during the season.

More than the clean white sneaks, sans socks, that he’ll wear anywhere for any occasion.

More than the fresh cut that looks like his guy Julio just finished about five minutes prior to his appearance at a women’s basketball game or a men’s lacrosse championship or the hiring of a men’s basketball coach.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman walks in before the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nd Football Blue Gold Game

More than just being head football coach at the University of Notre Dame, where the guy making the decisions is judged solely on how often he wins — or loses — on a given fall Saturday.

Two years ago, Marcus Freeman was in his element as Irish defensive coordinator, one guy surrounded by 11 players with a call card in his hand and ball in his heart. Talking ball. Living ball. Thinking ball. Freeman was all about ball for that one year under head coach Brian Kelly in 2021.

Freeman found his greatest joy in being a coach — scheming to find ways to stop the offense, breaking down film of that day’s practice, sitting in meeting rooms and talking you know what with his fellow assistant coaches. That was a fun time. For Freeman, maybe the best of times.

Those days are over. He can’t do that or be that as head coach. He needs to be all-encompassing, all seeing. Offensive staff meeting here, defensive staff meeting there, and don’t short-change special teams. Then there’s recruiting and fund-raising and fires to extinguish and everything else that comes with being in charge.

When are the eyes not on you? How about never?

Where does Freeman the former defensive coordinator find that freedom, that sense of self, that happiness that he openly carried in 2021? Now in his second year as the head coach, he gets that it’s different. He may not be (sometimes he must be), but the game is still the game.

It’s not about him. Wasn’t as DC. Can’t be as HC, where no two months, weeks, days or minutes are the same. When the abnormal is normal.

“You find joy being around the players, not just seeing them have success, but being around them,” Freeman said during a mid-June interview at his inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. “That’s where I get my joy. I try to spend so much time with them.

“If you don’t, you’re going to let all things that encompass being the head coach at Notre Dame take over your life.”

A life for Freeman that still is his.

Everything seems more normal the second time around

Freeman gets now how to balance the bottomless to-do list as head coach with who he is as a person, as a father, brother, son and friend. This time last year it was foreign to him. How everything worked. Who he could trust. When he should say no. How to juggle everything the Notre Dame head coach must juggle and still win games. A lot of games.

This time last summer, Freeman stared into a football abyss. What awaited in his first fall camp? His first season? His first bye week? His first taste of success? Of adversity? What would it all look and feel like? How would Freeman adapt and embrace everything?

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during Notre Dame Spring Practice on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. Ncaa Foorball 2023 Notre Dame Spring Practice

This year, there is still the unknown of how a season will go. The rest of it, Freeman looks back at it with eyes wide open.

“It’s not like everything you do is a first this year,” said the 37-year-old, who finished a good, but not good enough 9-4 last season. “You know what to expect. You know the schedule. You know how training camp is going to go.”

Freeman may think he knows what to expect, but there will be twists and turns and ups and downs that nobody sees coming. Like the loss that shouldn’t happen (Marshall). Like the loss of a player to injury. Like the loss of a recruit that everyone who thinks they know looked into those darn crystal balls and said for certain that this guy is a Notre Dame guy — and then he wasn’t.

Each instance becomes the biggest of deals on the outside. For some, it is. For Freeman, it can’t be. Any loss — to a team, of a player or recruit –—and the season still must be the season. That train’s not stopping for anybody for any reason.

Justin Scott chooses Ohio State? Focus on Navy. Logan Diggs decides he’s a better fit at LSU? Groom another guy. USC finally beats Notre Dame? Be better next time around.

“That’s what I think you learn,” Freeman said. “Losing a recruit isn’t catastrophic (it really isn’t), but sometimes in the moment, it is. Seeing one of your players fail, seeing a player transfer can feel catastrophic in the moment, but you realize time goes on, man.

“Don’t let it for a day be catastrophic. That’s easier said than done.”

Winning matters at Notre Dame, but so does life

Later during this discussion, Freeman accidentally offers an example that underscores that it truly is easier said than done. On this day, it was 241 since Notre Dame lost a game it had no business losing. At home. At night. To Stanford.

Rolling through the previous three weeks with wins, Notre Dame stumbled and bumbled its way through a 16-14 loss. Everything we thought those Irish had become, they weren’t. Freeman insists that Marshall had to happen for him to grow as a head coach. He learned from it. The players learned from it. Stanford didn’t have to happen.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks with an official during first half action. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida's TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 36

Months later, Freeman still stewed over a fourth-and-two call late in the first quarter that fizzled. Freeman went with his head — go for it from the Stanford 5-yard line because that’s what the book says. He wishes he’d gone with his heart. His football heart. Kick the field goal, get it to 7-3 and swing some momentum, however slight.

Instead, a dud of a play call (the Jayden Thomas reverse) that gained nothing. Freeman wishes he had that one back.

“It’s like, man, one decision cost you an entire game and that’s the crazy part of our profession,” he said. “You can’t change that. You’ve got to have a core belief and faith that it’s going to happen.”

When? This begins season No. 35 since Notre Dame last won a national championship. Some could argue that Notre Dame is no closer to being atop the college football world now than it was in 1988. Sorry, 2012.

Everything must be right, break right and go right to have a chance at a championship. It’s that chase that keeps everyone — from Freeman to the players to the Subway Alums — believing that Notre Dame will again be college football kings.

Freeman and his staff and those players might do everything right from Day One in fall camp which starts Wednesday, into Week Zero in Dublin on Aug. 26 and right on through to Week 12 at Stanford on Nov. 25, and it still might not be enough to be considered among the nation’s Final Four.

That’s the life the Irish, the life that Freeman, live. He could run this Notre Dame program like it’s never been run, when all the pieces fit and everything flows and negativity is left on the outside looking in, and it still might not be national championship-caliber.

“It’s crazy; it’s crazy,” Freeman said. “Sometimes you don’t get what your work deserves, you know? There’s a lot of professions in life where the harder you work, the better results. I still believe that in football.”

Freeman also believes that football at Notre Dame simply isn’t about wins and losses. There’s a higher calling for him and the university. There’s more to give and believe in than just national championships.

“I’m evaluated with what happens on the game field,” Freeman said. “I totally understand that, but my purpose when I come to work each day, is to give these players everything I can. I try to do that. It still comes down to making sure you give these young people every ounce that you have.

“You do that, you hire great coaches, it’s going to result in a lot of wins.”

Enough to avoid average? Absolutely.

Enough to appease everyone? Never.

