Notre Dame football: What Marcus Freeman said after dominating win vs. Tennessee State

The start was a little strange for No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday but that didn’t last too long into the second quarter as the Irish erupted to a 35-3 halftime lead before ultimately beating Tennessee State 56-3.

For Marcus Freeman it’s a complete opposite start after going 0-2 to begin 2022. The Irish are 2-0 and now prep to head to NC State next weekend to take on a Wolfpack team that has given Sam Hartman fits over the years.

How did Marcus Freeman see Notre Dame’s dominating performance Saturday? Here is everything the Fighting Irish head coach had to say following the 56-3 home-opening win.

Opening Comments

As I just addressed the team, sometimes you’ve got to take a minute and reflect on an opportunity it was for our football program to play in this game and to be the first team to play not only FCS opponent, but HBCU.

It’s really important and it’s humbling, especially from being an African-American head coach. This is what you want for college football. As I told coach Eddie George after the game, I’m honored to be a part of this game with him. He’s got a dang good team. You saw that in the first quarter.

They quickly made sure that we knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game, but our guys were able to respond and go out and execute. But it’s important that we understand the magnitude of this game. I was pleased, obviously. Offense, I think we had eight guys that score touchdowns. It just shows the depth of our team, the ability to spread the ball around and those type of things.

Then defensively for the second week in a row to not give up a touchdown is just huge. I told coach Biagi during the game, there’s a lot of special teams teaching moments that we can learn from in this game. I still (don’t) exactly…know what happened on the kick. We got to have a better kick on the kick-off.

But we had a couple of guys in a position to make a play, we had to make a play. So the stuff we can address, think about the muffed punt they had, that’s a teaching play. We got to be better on that. Then finally, we got a chance to see Bryce (McFerson) punt.

Again, I’m extremely happy with the victory. As I say this to you guys, I say to myself, you have to enjoy these moments. They’re hard. They’re hard, and we only get 12 guaranteed opportunities, and so you have to enjoy them.

On Devyn Ford Injury/Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

I saw him in the second half and he said he’s okay. He said head hurts a little bit, but they said he did not hit with the crown, he hit with his forehead. I can agree to disagree, but it is what it is.

On Steve Angeli's Performance

He did good, man. I was proud of Steve. Made some good decisions. It wasn’t perfect, which it’s never perfect. But I thought he did a good job of keeping drives going, making big plays on some third downs, and obviously putting the ball in the end zone.

Struggling Defensively to Start

Coach Golden and I were laughing. It’s just like, ‘Man, every team we play is coming out with things we haven’t seen.’ Again, you do as good of a job as you can to research your opponent, right, and really preparing. But our opponents, they’re creative too, and they’re going to come out with new wrinkles.

The game of football, man, the great teams are able to adjust, and you have to be able to get plays drawn up, communicate from the press box down to the sideline, and make sure your players can understand what they’re seeing and what they’re getting and adjust to it. Then now you can recognize it.

As a defensive guy, you can recognize formation and say, ‘Okay, here’s what they did on the last formation. This is the play they ran on the last formation when they were in that formation.’ That’s the challenge. If we want to be a great team, we’re going to have to continue to be able to do that.

See something new on both sides of the ball because they did stuff differently defensively too. The ability to us get it adjusted and corrected and then go out and execute.

On Coaching in a Blowout

No, I think my coaching point to the staff was our job on Saturday is to reach our full potential. Whatever the score is going to be, if we do that, that’s going to be what the score is. If we have the opportunity to get some guys that don’t play in the game, a chance to play, I want to make sure we give them a chance to succeed.

My only communication was, ‘Let’s make sure if we get a chance to get twos and threes in the game, here’s the game plan. Because what I don’t want to see is us looking foolish because of coaching.’ It was just hard on the coaches, like, ‘I want you to have a plan for guys that are going in there that haven’t been in the game.’ I thought they did a good job of doing that.

Varied Defensive Looks by Notre Dame

I thought it was good. We started slow. There was a couple of uncharacteristic (errors), and one play, we had 10 guys on the field. And part of that, I don’t want to make excuses, but part of that is the ability to really adjust from preparing for the triple option over and over and over to now you’re playing normal defense.

That’s a little bit of it. I didn’t want to use that as an excuse, but I understand that. But I thought after that first series, they were able to really just settle down, stop making the the careless mistakes.

I always say, ‘Don’t beat Notre Dame.’ There was a couple of times in that first series we were beating Notre Dame, and I thought they were able to really settle down and go and do a better job.

On if Notre Dame played to their potential vs. Tennessee State

Yeah, I haven’t watched it. The one thing that sticks out is I’m pretty sure we didn’t turn the ball over. I think we didn’t turn the ball over…But it was a challenge, right? Hand the ball to the official, do not turn the ball over.

I thought our offense did a really good job at that. Then defensively, they were so close last week at getting takeaways. This week, I think we had two takeaways, which is finally. like, trying is is great, but we’re evaluated on did we do it or not. They had two takeaways.

Obviously, one went to the house for a touchdown. That’s where I saw a major improvement. I have to go back here after this and go watch the film. On Monday, I’ll give you some more answers.

On Sam Hartman's Day

He was good. He was really good. Not perfect. But the thing about Sam is the ability for him to come over to me and say, ‘I’m good.’ He made maybe an error or two, hey, a bad read. He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m good.’

Six years, man, that experience is so important. He’s a heck of a football player. But the ability to handle the elements, maybe not playing perfect, big games, maybe a game where you’re highly favored, he is a very experienced player and I’m sure glad we have him.

Program Changes Over Past Year

We’re getting better. I hope we’re getting better. As I said…before, there is no substitution for experience. You can give me every blueprint from every head coach and you still have to learn through experience. I hope next year at this point, I’m going to say, man, I’m so much farther along as a head coach after year two than I was after year one.

But the comfort, man, the understanding of what to expect, the understanding of really not being so emotional every moment. You have to pull back and look at this program in a macro picture. That can be in terms of a week, that could be in terms of a season, but in terms of a game.

That’s sometimes I told Coach Parker, I said, Hey, keep our composure. We’re good. I was laughing about it because as the defensive coordinator, I would want to be to perfect and I can’t believe they gained the yard and what are we doing? But I think with experience, you realize mistakes happen.

Let’s keep our composure. Let’s get to the next play and go out and execute.

Two Minute Drive Before Halftime

Yeah, I saw on the clock as we were going out there, I think it was between two and three minutes, I said, ‘Man, if we could get a stop here, I want to have a two-minute drive.’ I was really calculating when we were going to use those timeouts, and the ability to hold them as long as we could.

We use two of them there. I wanted to keep one time out for our offense to have a two-minute drive. Obviously, they didn’t need it. But it’s so crucial to have those type of really situations. We do them in practice, but to have it live, man, I was so proud of the way they executed.

I love the communication. I was able to communicate with coach Golden and say,’ Hey, if they run the ball, we keep them balanced, we’re using a time-out. Coach Parker, I’m going to save you one time-out. I don’t want to use the time-out until we’re past midfield.’

All those things, man, you can practice them all the time, but there’s so much value using them again.

On Conversation with Ramon Henderson

We have a saying that says, ‘Hand the ball to the official,’ and that’s after every play. It’s multiple reasons. One, is it ensures you have the ball. When we say, ‘Hand the ball to the official,’ it ensures you have possession of the ball. There is no confusion who has the ball.

Two, I think it’s respect for the game of football. I don’t want to see guys throwing the ball down after a touchdown or an interception. Hand the ball to the official because you respect the referees, but you respect the game of football. A couple of guys needed that reminder day and you caught the one that I said to Ramon.

On Sam Hartman's Clock Management

Yeah, he’s pretty good. I don’t want to tell him that too often, but man, he is. Again, it’s a level of comfort knowing that, hey, you can put that guy…Sometimes when you don’t have that confidence in your quarterback, you’re not going to call time out. You’re going to say, ‘Let the clock run out. Let’s get out of this half and go to the locker room.’

But I wanted to get the ball in Sam Hartman’s hands to run our offense in that two-minute situation. Because I’ve seen it over and over, him go out and execute. He did it last week. He did it again this week. I have the utmost confidence. If we have probably at least 20 seconds, 20 to 30 seconds on the clock before half, I’m going to call timeout and try to get the offense of the ball.



Getting Angeli in Early

Yeah, I wanted Angeli to get some meaningful reps. I didn’t want to put him in and mop up duty when the game’s already out of hand. I said, I want a little bit of pressure on Angeli, but our offensive staff to say, ‘Okay, hey, we have to score. We have to be efficient on offense here. We can’t go three and out.’

I thought they did a really good job of really going out there, having a plan for Angeli, being able to adapt for some of the mistakes that were happening on our offense. I’m glad we protected him for the most part. He got hit once or twice, but I think we did a good job protecting him too.



Skill Players Showing Up on Offense

Yeah, Sam’s a big part. But I think we have some talented individuals. I would like to go through it, Jeremiyah Love scored the first touchdown, running ball. So credit to our offensive line. Hartman, TD run. Tyree scored a touchdown from Hartman. Audric, TD run. Holden Staes.

So yeah, having Sam Hartman helps, but I think the depth on our offense and those skilled positions show up when you see eight guys score a touchdown. And so credit to our offensive coaches and the job they’ve done in those rooms.



On Hartman's Front-Flip Touchdown

I kind of don’t want to see him do that (laughs) but more than that, I said, ‘Was this planned, because you did some gesture to the fans, like, have you done that before?’ He’s like, ‘No, I was just thanking the people for coming,’ or something like that. I’m like, ‘All right, you might have that one planned. But keep your feet on the ground.’



It's All About the Next One

As I told this group, we work really hard for 12 guaranteed opportunities. Of these 12, the next Saturday is what’s most important. It’s a personal challenge that for us. This is about Notre Dame’s football program reaching its full potential on that Saturday. If it’s good enough to win, whatever the score was today, whatever it was last week, great. If we did and we didn’t win, okay, we better recruit better.

That’s my challenge. Man, we worked so hard for 12 guaranteed opportunities. Think about that. That’s 12 days in the year that you get a chance to go play this game that we love. Be grateful for the opportunity. I’m sure when we turn on the film for NC State, we’ll understand the challenge we have ahead of us.

More Notre Dame-Tennessee State Reaction

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire