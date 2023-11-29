Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman on firing of Chasni Stuckey

In a bit of surprising news Tuesday, Notre Dame announced the termination of Chasni Stuckey as wide receivers coach.

Stuckey had been with Notre Dame for each of Marcus Freeman’s two years as head coach as he replaced Del Alexander in the role.

Notre Dame released a statement on Tuesday evening regarding the move. It included the following statements from Freeman:

“First of all, I want to thank Chansi for all of the work he put into our program,” said Freeman. “ I wish Chansi and his family all the best. Over the past few days, we had continued discussions on the overall performance of our wide receiver group and my expectations for the development of that position. I decided it was in the program’s best interest to part ways.”

The release also noted that current offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will coach Notre Dame’s receivers in preparation for their upcoming bowl game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire