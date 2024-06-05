Notre Dame football makes top-10 for 2026 5-star tight end Kendre Harrison

Notre Dame football has long been viewed as tight end U, and it could be getting stronger in the coming years.

In the 2025 class, the Irish have 4-star James Flanigan committed and probably won’t add another one. The 2026 class is shaping up to be another impressive group and Notre Dame has been hard at work to do exactly that.

One of those recruits is North Carolina tight end Kendre Harrison. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 243-pound prospect narrowed his list to ten schools, with the Irish making the cut. The nations No. 6 overall prospect and top tight end according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is clearly one of the best in the country.

2026 5-star TE Kendre Harrison updates his recruitment with @ChadSimmons_‼️ The dual-sport athlete is also a top-30 basketball prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking. Read: https://t.co/jxAcPkMJk4 pic.twitter.com/E20DcXdvH3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 5, 2024

It won’t be easy for Notre Dame to win this recruiting battle, but as of right now, the Irish are squarely in the mix for Harrison.

