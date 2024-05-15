Notre Dame football makes RJ Young’s post-spring top 25

There have been some questionable post-spring top 25’s that have hit the internet over the last month, and Notre Dame has been the focus of one of them.

You won’t hear nearly as much backlash from Fox Sports RJ Young’s list, as the has the Irish as his No. 15 team. He didn’t completely omit Notre Dame, but having them at that spot is pretty fair. You could make the argument that they should be ranked a bit higher, but you won’t see social media cause a storm.

There are surely more than a few questions surrounding Notre Dame, which includes Riley Leonard’s health, replacing three starters on the offensive line, and who will be the next pass rusher.

The latest from @RJ_Young with his post-spring top 25 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcMPb1tgYb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 15, 2024

Notre Dame should be in this range when the real preseason polls come out, and will be in contention for a College Football Playoff spot as well.

