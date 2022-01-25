Notre Dame Football makes it official, welcomes in two new coaches

It was a fairly big day for Irish football, as they saw an old face officially return to South Bend while welcoming in a new one. For Harry Hiestand, he returns to Notre Dame after a two-year stint in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Even though Hiestand hasn’t been a coach for the past two years, that didn’t deter new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman from coaxing him to join his staff. He is still viewed as one of the best offensive line coaches at any level.

As for Chansi Stuckey, his rise in the coaching ranks has been impressive. After playing in the NFL from 2007-2012, he took a few years away from the game. Stuckey didn’t take long to find a job, at his Alma Mater Clemson, first as a graduate assistant then as an offensive player development coach. Baylor picked him up last year as their wide receivers coach before ending up in South Bend. Stuckey helped senior Tyquan Thornton have a career season with 62 receptions for 948-yards and 10 scores.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen