Notre Dame football makes final four for 2025 Louisiana running back

As the 2025 cycles continues to move on, Notre Dame football has been extremely selective with who they will take due to already having 20 commits.

One of those players who the Irish would accept a commitment from is Louisiana running back James Simon. The 5-foot, 11-inch and 200-pound ball carrier narrowed his final list to four schools: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Simon is viewed as a 4-star prospect, as he is ranked by the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 200 overall player and 15th ranked player at his position.

If just looking at the current 247Sports Crystal Ball picks, it looks like the Irish will need to make up a good amount of ground to get Simon’s commitment.

4-star RB James Simon is closing in on a decision, per @ChadSimmons_ He'll choose between Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M‼️ Read: https://t.co/HqLdHhXP25 pic.twitter.com/J7JKapofDd — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 6, 2024

The Irish already have two backs committed in the class, Justin Thurman and Daniel Anderson, but having a pair and a spare is never a back option at the position.

