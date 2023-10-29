Notre Dame football makes another move up the latest US LBM Coaches Poll
When you have a statement win like Notre Dame football had against Pittsburgh, it typically reflects in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
That’s exactly what happened after Week 9’s action, the Irish benefitting from teams ahead of them (oregon state, and utah) losing on Saturday. No surprise in college football, every weekend seems to bring at least a few upsets.
Although the college football playoff is a long-shot, making a New Year’s Six bowl game is still within the realm of possibilities, the chances seem to be increasing with every win Notre Dame racks up.
Find out below where the Irish landed on the most recent update of the coaches poll below.
Georgia (8-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Florida, 43-20
Points: 1590 (First place votes: 58)
Last weeks ranking: 1
Michigan (8-0)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 1520 (3)
Last weeks ranking: 2
Ohio State (8-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Wisconsin, 24-10
Points: 1454 (3)
Last weeks ranking: 3
Florida State
This weeks result: Defeated Wake Forest, 41-16
Points: 1439
Last weeks ranking: 4
Washington (8-0)
This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 42-33
Points: 1344
Last weeks ranking: 5
Texas (7-1)
This weeks result: Defeated BYU, 35-6
Points: 1212
Last weeks ranking: 7
Oregon (7-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Utah, 35-6
Points: 1211
Last weeks ranking: 9
Alabama (7-1)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 1187
Last weeks ranking: 8
Penn State (7-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Indiana, 33-24
Points: 1072
Last weeks ranking: 10
Ole Miss (7-1)
This weeks result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 33-7
Points: 1021
Last weeks ranking: 11
Oklahoma (7-1)
This weeks result: Lost to Kansas, 38-33
Points: 948
Last weeks ranking: 6
Notre Dame (7-2)
This weeks result: Defeated Pittsburgh, 58-8
Points: 847
Last weeks ranking: 14
LSU (6-2)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 809
Last weeks ranking: 15
Missouri (7-1)
This weeks result: Idle
Points: 741
Last weeks ranking: 16
15-25
Rankings (last week)
15 – Louisville (18)
16 – Tennessee (20)
17 – Air Force (19)
18 – Utah (13)
19 – Oregon State (12)
20 – UCLA (24)
21 – Tulane (23)
22 – USC (22)
23 – Kansas (NR)
24 – James Madison (25)
25 – North Carolina (17)