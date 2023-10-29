Notre Dame football makes another move up the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

When you have a statement win like Notre Dame football had against Pittsburgh, it typically reflects in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

That’s exactly what happened after Week 9’s action, the Irish benefitting from teams ahead of them (oregon state, and utah) losing on Saturday. No surprise in college football, every weekend seems to bring at least a few upsets.

Although the college football playoff is a long-shot, making a New Year’s Six bowl game is still within the realm of possibilities, the chances seem to be increasing with every win Notre Dame racks up.

Find out below where the Irish landed on the most recent update of the coaches poll below.

Georgia (8-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Florida, 43-20

Points: 1590 (First place votes: 58)

Last weeks ranking: 1

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 1520 (3)

Last weeks ranking: 2

Ohio State (8-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Wisconsin, 24-10

Points: 1454 (3)

Last weeks ranking: 3

Florida State

This weeks result: Defeated Wake Forest, 41-16

Points: 1439

Last weeks ranking: 4

Washington (8-0)

This weeks result: Defeated Stanford, 42-33

Points: 1344

Last weeks ranking: 5

This weeks result: Defeated BYU, 35-6

Points: 1212

Last weeks ranking: 7

Oregon (7-1)

This weeks result: Defeated Utah, 35-6

Points: 1211

Last weeks ranking: 9

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 1187

Last weeks ranking: 8

This weeks result: Defeated Indiana, 33-24

Points: 1072

Last weeks ranking: 10

This weeks result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 33-7

Points: 1021

Last weeks ranking: 11

This weeks result: Lost to Kansas, 38-33

Points: 948

Last weeks ranking: 6

Notre Dame (7-2)

This weeks result: Defeated Pittsburgh, 58-8

Points: 847

Last weeks ranking: 14

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 809

Last weeks ranking: 15

This weeks result: Idle

Points: 741

Last weeks ranking: 16

15-25

Rankings (last week)

15 – Louisville (18)

16 – Tennessee (20)

17 – Air Force (19)

18 – Utah (13)

19 – Oregon State (12)

20 – UCLA (24)

21 – Tulane (23)

22 – USC (22)

23 – Kansas (NR)

24 – James Madison (25)

25 – North Carolina (17)

