Notre Dame football loses leading receiver Mitchell Evans to season-ending ACL tear

SOUTH BEND — Junior tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the rest of the season for Notre Dame football with a torn ACL in his left knee, coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday.

Evans did not return after suffering an injury to his left leg near the end of the third quarter in Saturday’s 58-7 win over Pittsburgh. Evans, who gained 13 yards on the play, made five catches (on six targets) for 66 yards against the Panthers.

Notre Dame was leading 37-0 and driving for another touchdown when Evans was injured on second-and-17 from the Irish 48-year-line.

Evans, a Wadsworth, Ohio product who has emerged as quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite target, leads the Irish with 29 receptions for 422 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore backup Holden Staes is next among tight ends with 12 catches for 63 yards and four touchdowns.

WATCH: #NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman on the season-ending ACL tear for TE Mitchell Evans, the team leader in receptions #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/grEVXfg6y0 — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 30, 2023

Freshman Cooper Flanagan, who has gained playing time with his blocking ability, made his first career reception against Pitt, a 19-yard touchdown toss from backup quarterback Steve Angeli.

Sophomore Eli Raridon, who missed the first half of the season following his second ACL surgery, has yet to make a college reception but is a stout run blocker.

Analysis: When Notre Dame football needed someone to step up, Jaden Mickey came through

“You don’t make up for the production that Mitch gave our offense with one guy,” Freeman said. “Every person in that tight ends room will be asked to do more, and I’m confident they’ll be able to.”

The news was better regarding starting cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart. Both are “expected to play this week” this week at unranked Clemson (4-4).

Morrison, a sophomore All-American candidate, was ruled out for the Pittsburgh game after his quadriceps injury didn’t respond well enough in pregame warmups.

Hart, the fifth-year senior co-captain, left the Pittsburgh game early in the third quarter with a shoulder or arm injury, Freeman’s postgame report. Hart has undergone three shoulder surgeries during his college career: two on his left shoulder and one on his right.

Morrison (441) and Hart (427) have been on the field for a combined 868 defensive snaps this season. They rank fourth and sixth on the team in that category.

Freshman Christian Gray and sophomore Jaden Mickey stepped in against Pitt and fared well against the struggling Panthers. Both players recorded their first career interceptions, with Mickey returning his 43 yards for a score.

Last year against Clemson, Morrison had a two-interception breakout game that included a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown, the longest in Notre Dame Stadium history.

Morrison’s first pick came against then-backup Cade Klubnik with the Tigers backed up near their end zone. Klubnik has thrown five interceptions this season (against 13 touchdowns), including a two-pick day in last week’s loss to N.C. State.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman updates injury status