Notre Dame football looking ahead, offers 2025 Maryland linebacker

Notre Dame has traditionally recruited the East coast very well and it should come as no surprise that they are still making a concerned effort in the region. During the last cycle, the 2023 recruiting class, the Irish signed defensive end Devan Houstan, safety Adon Shuler, linebacker Preston Zinter, and athlete Brandyn Hillman out of the East coast.

As you can see, the success that Marcus Freeman had in that area is impressive. They are once again looking that way in the 2025 class, as an offer went out to Maryland linebacker Carlton Smith.

Although he is currently unrated by the 247Sports composite, Smith holds early offers from Michigan, Maryland, Boston College, Tennessee and a few others.

