Preseason bowl projections: Hurricane warning for Notre Dame?
As the college football regular season inches closer and closer we’ve been getting hit with more and more pre-season predictions and projections for how just about every single one of the 131 FBS programs will do. The latest up is a set of bowl projections for every single bowl game this coming season from veteran college football scribe Bill Bender of The Sporting News.
Bender sends Notre Dame to a bowl game we’ve seen several outlets project the Irish to already, but the opponent Bender projects is just about as compelling as a potential bowl opponent could be for the Irish, short of it being someone in the College Football Playoff.
Bill Bender’s Notre Dame Bowl Projection:
Orange Bowl – December 30, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL)
If Notre Dame isn’t to play in the College Football Playoff (which I’m not sold on to be frank), then go ahead and sign me up for this one. The disaster that was the 2017 game at Miami where the Irish were obliterated 41-8 still leaves a bad taste in any Notre Dame fan’s mouth.
And whenever you put Notre Dame and Miami in the same sentence the collective antenna of college football fans every are raised.
