Notre Dame football linebacker target has set his commitment date

Notre Dame football has put together some very impressive recruiting classes so far during head coach Marcus Freeman’s tenure.

It’s something that the Irish have sorely missed out in during his previous predecessors regimes, a sign of changing times in South Bend.

Illinois 2025 defensive lineman / linebacker Chris Burgess has recently visited South Bend in September and let everyone know that he will be committing on January 6th, 2024.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 240-pound hybrid defender is ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman and 148th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Although Burgess has not announced who he will be selecting from, we know that Notre Dame is a finalist.

The commitment date coincides with the All-American Bowl, so most likely we will see Burgess making his choice on live television.

